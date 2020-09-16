Way too many Rhode Island restaurants have closed this year

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and as a Knicks fan, it was kind of nice watching the Celtics lose game one last night. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 23,250 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 82 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 1.5 percent. The state announced three more deaths, bringing the total to 1,078. There were 81 people in the hospital, nine in intensive care, and five were on ventilators.

We’ve all seen how much the coronavirus has decimated the restaurant industry, and as the weather starts to turn, many experts believe things could get even worse.

The latest heartbreaker in Providence was birch, which announced Tuesday that it will close its doors next month. Sadly, it won’t be the last.

It’s difficult to compile a complete list of restaurants that have closed over the past six months, but here are some of the high-profile closures that we know about.

Bar Louie, Providence

Birch (Closing 10/19), Providence Announcement

Blackie’s, Smithfield Announcement

Bravo, Providence

Eleven Forty Nine, Warwick Announcement

Greenville Inn, Smithfield Announcement

Griswold’s Tavern, Newport Announcement

Loie Fullers, Providence

Luxe Burger, Providence

Nick’s on Westminster, Providence

Oatley’s, North Kingstown

Red Fin Crudo, Providence

Red Stripe, East Greenwich

Roma Capoccia, Providence

As you can probably imagine, this problem is hardly unique to Rhode Island. A national coalition has been created to push Congress to provide more support for restaurants, but it’s unclear whether lawmakers have the appetite to do anything.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo’s weekly coronavirus press conference is at 1 p.m.

⚓ The state Council on Postsecondary Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss Rhode Island College’s proposal to close the Henry Barnard School.

⚓ The Providence School Board is holding a 6:30 p.m. meeting to discuss the reopening of schools.

