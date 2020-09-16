Woman killed in Allston elevator accident was ‘trapped’ in doorway, police report says

O’Connor was declared dead at the scene, and her body was extracted by Boston firefighters, the report said. Police wrote that O’Connor’s “mattress and frame were also removed from the scene and held in the garage area of District D-14 and held at this time as evidence.”

The Boston police report, obtained by the Globe in a records request, said the victim, 38-year-old Carrie O’Connor, was “trapped in the doorway of the first floor and the elevator” when officers responded to the building at 1140 Commonwealth Ave. around 5:15 p.m.

The Boston University lecturer killed Monday in an elevator accident inside her Allston apartment building became trapped in a first-floor doorway when the tragic incident occurred, according to a police incident report.

The brief incident report appears to corroborate comments from neighbors who said Tuesday that O’Connor was carrying some type of large package moments before the woman became trapped.

The cause of death was traumatic asphyxia, and it is considered accidental, Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle said Tuesday.

State officials have jurisdiction over elevator inspections in Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the state Division of Professional Licensure said “the department will continue working with first responders and other authorities to determine the cause of this accident. The elevator was recently inspected and was certified in accordance with state regulations. The department extends its deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the victim during this difficult time.”

The Globe on Wednesday morning asked the agency for information regarding the precise date of the last inspection and a copy of that report.

A spokeswoman for the division said she was working on the request and should have more information Wednesday afternoon.

Leanne Scorzoni, a tenant in the building, said she spoke Monday night with a man who had been helping O’Connor moments before her death.

“It was horrifying,” she said.

“I heard it, he saw everything,” Scorzoni said. “He was helping her with a box into the building, and he was going up the stairs, and he had told her, ‘Hey, just be careful because it’s an old-fashioned [elevator].’”

She added that "you have to pull the door across and then step in and then press the button. However, if you have something in there, it can trigger a sensor. And . . . he told me, he believes that whatever she was trying to get in there hit the sensor, and then it started moving.”

Attempts to reach the listed owner of the building in city assessing records haven’t been successful.

The death of O’Connor, a French lecturer at BU, stunned family and colleagues who remembered her love for French and world travel.

“She said you shouldn’t be able to graduate college without traveling,” her mother, Christal O’Connor, told BU Today, the university’s official news site, Tuesday. “I don’t even know all the different countries she’s been to.”

Last month, as she prepared for fall classes, O’Connor sent an e-mail to colleagues with the subject line, “The joy of learning French,” according to BU Today.

“I just came across this video of Ta-Nehisi Coates giving a little interview in French at Middlebury, and I plan to find some way to incorporate it into my classes this fall,” O’Connor wrote. “For me, it encompasses so much of what we have been discussing in the French group (and [romance studies]) about inclusion, diversity, encouragement, and building community for our students.”

