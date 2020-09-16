Woman pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing in Quincy

A 22-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man on Sept. 11 in Quincy, officials said.

Alyssa Dellamano, of Quincy, was ordered held without bail during an arraignment in Quincy District Court. She was arrested at a Weymouth residence earlier in the day, on an arrest warrant charging her with murder, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Investigators do not believe Dellamano knew the victim, Cameron Nohmy, prior to the interaction, the statement said.