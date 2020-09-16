Woman pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing in Quincy

A 22-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man on Sept. 11 in Quincy, officials said.
Alyssa Dellamano, of Quincy, was ordered held without bail during an arraignment in Quincy District Court. She was arrested at a Weymouth residence earlier in the day, on an arrest warrant charging her with murder, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Investigators do not believe Dellamano knew the victim, Cameron Nohmy, prior to the interaction, the statement said.
Police also arrested Samantha Perrier, 24, of Dedham, for allegedly misleading police during the investigation, the statement said. She is being held on $10,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty. She is ordered to stay away from and have no contact with Dellamano should she post bail.
Advertisement
There is no allegation that Perrier was present during the altercation, prosecutors said.
Both women are due back in court on Oct. 19, the statement said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.