Here’s a snapshot of how US states differ on vaccine acceptance — and trust in Trump, Fauci, and scientists

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. That could also apply to the chart below, which tells a story about America in a state-by-state breakdown of people’s views on vaccine acceptance and trust in President Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and scientists.

In Massachusetts, the level of trust in Trump is among the lowest of the states, while trust in Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, and scientists is among the highest. Vaccine acceptance is also among the highest.

At the other extreme are states where trust in Trump is much higher, while trust in Fauci and scientists, and vaccine acceptance, is much lower.