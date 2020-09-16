fb-pixel

Hurricane Sally knocks out part of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola, Fla.

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated September 16, 2020, 21 minutes ago
Flood waters on the street in downtown Pensacola, Fla., on Wednesday due to Hurricane Sally.
Flood waters on the street in downtown Pensacola, Fla., on Wednesday due to Hurricane Sally.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A sheriff says Hurricane Sally has knocked out a section of the new Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola, Fla., as the storm pounds the Gulf Coast with wind and rain.

At a news conference, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan confirmed that part of the new bridge had come off amid the storm.

Sally made landfall early Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph. It decreased to a Category 1 storm as it pounded the Gulf Coast, but remains a dangerous rainmaker.

Sally’s maximum sustained winds decreased to near 80 mph late Wednesday morning and the U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional weakening is expected as the storm moves farther inland.

Advertisement

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was centered about 15 miles west-northwest of Pensacola, Florida, and moving north-northeast near 5 mph.