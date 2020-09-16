Hurricane Sally knocks out part of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola, Fla.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A sheriff says Hurricane Sally has knocked out a section of the new Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola, Fla., as the storm pounds the Gulf Coast with wind and rain.
At a news conference, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan confirmed that part of the new bridge had come off amid the storm.
More from Main Street #Pensacola #HurricaneSally pic.twitter.com/hdtuZchfyQ— Rob Marciano (@RobMarciano) September 16, 2020
Downtown Pensacola is UNDERWATER @weatherchannel @NWSMobile @cityofpensacola #Hurricane #sally #Florida pic.twitter.com/P0xgBo4joD— Chris Bruin (@TWCChrisBruin) September 16, 2020
Sally made landfall early Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph. It decreased to a Category 1 storm as it pounded the Gulf Coast, but remains a dangerous rainmaker.
Sally’s maximum sustained winds decreased to near 80 mph late Wednesday morning and the U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional weakening is expected as the storm moves farther inland.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was centered about 15 miles west-northwest of Pensacola, Florida, and moving north-northeast near 5 mph.