Iraqi American says Maine city official harassed his family

WATERVILLE, Maine — A member of the Waterville Planning Board is being called on to resign after accusations that she harassed her Iraqi American neighbors.

About a dozen people protested Monday outside a meeting of the board, which Catherine Weeks, 65, did not attend, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Her neighbors, Rasmiya Fezaa and Falah Waheeb, asked a court in August for a protection order against Weeks. They said she has told them they don't belong in the neighborhood, has videotaped them and has called the police on them multiple times, the newspaper reported.