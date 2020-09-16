fb-pixel

Trump administration health official Michael Caputo takes leave of absence

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR The Associated Press,Updated September 16, 2020, 31 minutes ago
Former Donald Trump campaign official Michael Caputo.
Former Donald Trump campaign official Michael Caputo.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration health official embroiled in a furor over political meddling with the coronavirus response is taking a leave of absence, the government announced Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Caputo, the department’s top spokesman, apologized on Tuesday to his staff for a Facebook video in which he reportedly said scientists battling the coronavirus are conspiring against President Trump and warned of shooting in America if Trump were to lose the November election.

The Trump appointee also was accused of trying to muzzle a scientific weekly put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.