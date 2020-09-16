Before dumping on COVID-wary teachers, get real

People think they’re qualified to opine on our schools, our students, our teachers, and our unions when they haven’t been in a public school since they were students themselves, or since they went to the principal’s office to bail little Johnny out of kiddie jail for writing on the bathroom walls.

Too many people still assume that education is a level playing field in this state. Try working in an 81-year-old school and not being able to open your classroom windows because they’d fall out, or in, or down like a guillotine if the history books holding them up are knocked aside. Or try washing your hands one-handed in the teachers' restrooms, where the faucet knobs are set so that the teacher doesn’t leave the lukewarm water on.