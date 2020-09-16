BPS students’ needs are at forefront of bid to end family homelessness

We were pleased to testify Monday in support of the Boston City Council resolution to create a commission to end family homelessness (“Action sought on homeless families,” Metro, Sept. 15). Project Hope Boston and Boston’s Higher Ground are two of eight partners in the Family-Led Stability Pilot program to address the growing challenge of homelessness in Boston schools. Other pilot program partners include Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative, New Lease for Homeless Families, Boston Public Schools, Boston Housing Authority, Boston’s Department of Neighborhood Development, and City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George, lead sponsor of the resolution.

During the 30 months since the launch of the pilot program in January 2018, we housed families of 205 homeless students from seven schools in Roxbury and Dorchester and are prepared to scale up to serve more of the estimated 5,000 homeless students in Boston Public Schools, eliminating a significant barrier to improved educational outcomes and closing the student achievement gap.