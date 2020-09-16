Springsteen himself is a fine argument for, and against, a college education

Bruce Springsteen at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2019, in New York. Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP

As noted in Kevin Cullen’s column “Still The Boss” (Metro, Sept. 15), Bruce Springsteen laments his failure to have gotten a college degree. But let’s observe that Springsteen’s very words to Boston College’s first-year class — that those who will “absorb every minute of what you’re experiencing” at college will “come out the other end an individual of expanded vision, of intellectual vigor, of spiritual character and grace” — simultaneously sing the worth of a college education and act as proof that having one is not necessary in order to become an educated person of infinite value in this world.