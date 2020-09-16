fb-pixel

Photos: Hurricane Sally wallops the Gulf Coast

By Globe wire servicesUpdated September 16, 2020, 1 hour ago
Hurricane Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm and pushed a wall of water inland, setting up devastating flood conditions in Pensacola, Fla.
Hurricane Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm and pushed a wall of water inland, setting up devastating flood conditions in Pensacola, Fla.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press


Floodwaters moved onto the street in Pensacola, Fla.
Floodwaters moved onto the street in Pensacola, Fla.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Hotel guests surveyed the flooding in Pensacola, Fla.
Hotel guests surveyed the flooding in Pensacola, Fla.Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
People used flashlights as they walk on flooded streets in search of their vehicles in Pensacola, Fla.
People used flashlights as they walk on flooded streets in search of their vehicles in Pensacola, Fla. Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Trent Airhart waded through floodwaters in downtown Pensacola, Fla.
Trent Airhart waded through floodwaters in downtown Pensacola, Fla. Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Eddie Elliott climbed through a broken window to his business in Mobile, Ala.
Eddie Elliott climbed through a broken window to his business in Mobile, Ala.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man held onto his hat amid strong winds in Mobile, Ala.
A man held onto his hat amid strong winds in Mobile, Ala.CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images