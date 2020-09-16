Photos: Hurricane Sally wallops the Gulf Coast

Photos: Hurricane Sally wallops the Gulf CoastBy Globe wire servicesUpdated September 16, 2020, 1 hour agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsHurricane Sally made landfall as a Category 2 storm and pushed a wall of water inland, setting up devastating flood conditions in Pensacola, Fla.Gerald Herbert/Associated PressFloodwaters moved onto the street in Pensacola, Fla.Gerald Herbert/Associated PressHotel guests surveyed the flooding in Pensacola, Fla.Gerald Herbert/Associated PressPeople used flashlights as they walk on flooded streets in search of their vehicles in Pensacola, Fla. Gerald Herbert/Associated PressTrent Airhart waded through floodwaters in downtown Pensacola, Fla. Gerald Herbert/Associated PressEddie Elliott climbed through a broken window to his business in Mobile, Ala.Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesA man held onto his hat amid strong winds in Mobile, Ala.CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images