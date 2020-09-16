Aaron Judge back in the lineup for Yankees

Judge has been out since Aug. 26 after re-aggravating a strained right calf and landing on the injured list for the second time this season. Judge initially went on the IL on Aug. 14, returned for one game and promptly was put back on the shelf. He is batting .292 with nine home runs, 20 RBIs and a 1.081 OPS in 18 games this season.

The New York Yankees activated All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge on Wednesday and batted him second against Toronto, giving the team a full stable of active regulars for the first time since Aug. 8.

New York has been short-handed offensively since designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was sidelined by a strained left hamstring on Aug. 9. Stanton was activated for Tuesday night’s 20-6 rout of the Blue Jays and went 0 for 4 with a walk, the only Yankees starter without a hit.

It was New York’s sixth straight victory after a 5-15 skid, and moved them a half-game ahead of Toronto for second place in the AL East, with the top two teams ensured a postseason berth.

Stanton was held out of Wednesday’s lineup because Boone wants to ramp him up slowly. Judge is likely to follow a similar plan, getting Thursday off before getting pushed into back to back games. Both players got reps over the weekend at the team’s alternate training site in Scranton, Pa., but neither had anything resembling a typical minor league rehab assignment.

“I believe they’re healthy so I’m excited about that,” Boone said. “Part of the reason we’re going lightly is because they didn’t have a big rehab process as far as going down and playing games.”

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu, shortstop Gleyber Torres, and third baseman Gio Urshela have also been placed on the IL this season, but all have since returned. Torres was also missing from Wednesday’s lineup due to a quad issue.

Tampa squanders another to further tighten AL East

Rookie Luis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2, in St. Petersburg, Fla. With Carter Kieboom on second base to start extra innings, the 20-year-old García hit a leadoff drive on the first pitch from Nick Anderson (1-1). Brandon Lowe had gotten the Rays even at 2 when he hit a solo homer off Daniel Hudson (2-2) on a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth. Kyle McGowin struck out three in the 10th to get his first save. Tampa Bay, in contention for the top spot in the American League playoffs, completed a stretch of eight consecutive games against last-place teams at 3-5 . . . St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount “for actions that contributed to inciting the benches-clearing incident” in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and was set to miss the nightcap of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Brewers. The teams, both under .500 but competing for spots in the expanded playoff field, tangled in the fifth inning with Milwaukee leading, 13-2. (They won 18-3.) Shildt and Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell were ejected, soon after Brewers star Ryan Braun was awarded first base on a rare catcher’s interference call against Yadier Molina. Shildt came off the bench to examine Molina’s left arm, then he and the All-Star catcher approached the Milwaukee dugout and exchanged words with Brewers players . . . The Colorado Rockies have shut down starter Jon Gray for the season due to a sore right shoulder. The 28-year-old last pitched Sept. 1 before going on the injured list with what was described as inflammation. Gray finished the season 2-4 with a 6.69 ERA for the Rockies, another sub-.500 team in contention for a National League playoff spot . . . Major League Baseball has joined the Civic Alliance, a nonpartisan group of businesses pushing for higher voter turnout, with teams throughout the majors launching sites dedicated to voter education. Some ballparks are also set to be used as voting centers for the election.