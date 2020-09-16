Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football beginning Oct. 24 weekend

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten reversed course on Wednesday, announcing a plan to play football beginning Oct. 24.

The conference had previously said it would not play football this fall, citing elevated risks for athletes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But coaches had been lobbying school administrators and state legislators, arguing that if other conferences – like the SEC, home of Alabama and Florida, and the ACC, including Boston College – were playing, that the Big Ten should as well.