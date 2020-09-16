Cam Newton says young Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry still needs time to develop

“That one play overshadowed the production that he did have,” he said. “He bailed me out on a play, on a kind of inaccurate pass that he came down with, and he got a first down, and he did pretty good on the run game.”

The second-year receiver had a costly fumble during the season-opening win over the Dolphins on Sunday, and finished the game with five receptions for 39 yards.

Newton said he’s “worked with a lot of N’Keals” in his time in the league – young receivers who need time to grow and get better.

“He’s growing up into his best self, and when you chat with him, he knows – he knows he has to make practice game-like,” Newton said.

Newton cited players like Curtis Samuel, D.J. Moore, and Christian McCaffrey as some of the younger athletes he worked with while on the Panthers. He said he has to help “morph [Harry] into the best player he can be.”

“Over time that will happen.”

Newton is also excited to hit the road and face the Seattle Seahawks – at least because it will be a change of pace.

“It feels like Groundhog Day,” he said. “Doing everything the same each and every day, getting tested.”

Newton says the team has been “barricaded” for a month as they tried to execute the preseason without a coronavirus outbreak. That was successful, and the season began last week with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

But next up is the team’s first road trip in the coronavirus era, and that will bring a new realm of restrictions.

“It’s still a work trip,” Newton said, noting that the players can’t go out and mingle when they’re on the road.

Newton lauded the Patriots' and the NFL’s efforts in keeping players safe, but he said the onus, in the end, is on the players.

Newton’s counterpart on the Seahawks, Russell Wilson, is someone Newton said he admired, but that he hasn’t studied the offensive side of Seattle as much.

“I’m a big fan of Russ,” Newton said. “... I see he put up some big numbers. I’m just always rooting for a guy just like him.”

