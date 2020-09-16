Game 50: Red Sox at Marlins lineups and notes

After taking the series opener, 2-0 , the Red Sox will look for another win at Miami Wednesday night when Mike Kickham takes the mound.

Pitching: LHP Mike Kickham (1-0, 5.00 ERA)

MARLINS (24-22): TBA

Pitching: LHP Trevor Rogers (1-1, 6.50 ERA)

Time: 6:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Rogers: Has not faced any Boston batters

Marlins vs. Kickham: Corey Dickerson 1-2

Stat of the day: Kickham, 31, will be making his fifth career start.

Notes: Kickham struck out a career-high eight batters in his last start against the Rays on Sept. 10. ... Yairo Munoz is hitting .342 in 10 games. ... Rogers, the 13th overall selection in 2017, pitched four scoreless innings in his major-league debut Aug. 25, beat New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom in his second start and struck out 10 batters in his third appearance. But in his most recent start, he allowed nine hits and eight earned runs in three-plus innings against the Phillies.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney