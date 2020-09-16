Red Sox won’t promote Nick Pivetta in time to make him eligible for free agency in 2023

Pivetta, 27, who owns a career 19-30 record with a 5.50 ERA in parts of four seasons, entered 2020 with two years and 94 days of big league service time. To be eligible for free agency after 2023, he would have needed to spend 28 days in the big leagues this year.

That ensures that he wouldn’t be a consideration to join the major league team until at least next week — thus meaning that the Red Sox will gain an extra year of team control over his big league rights, pushing back his eligibility for free agency to 2024.

Nick Pivetta, one of the two righthanders acquired by the Red Sox from the Phillies last month for relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree, is scheduled to start Wednesday at the alternate site in Pawtucket.

Pivetta spent the first 19 days of the season with the Phillies, allowing 10 runs in 5⅔ innings, before being optioned to Philadelphia’s alternate site. The Sox likewise sent him to their alternate site in Pawtucket following the trade.

Had the Red Sox called him up by Saturday, he could have been eligible for free agency after 2023.

Pivetta was asked earlier this month about whether he had concerns that the Red Sox might keep him at the alternate site long enough to delay his free agency by a year.

“I think that’s a better question to ask [Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom],” he said. “I think all these things are in due time. The most I can do is build myself back up the best I can and then give myself the best opportunity if I get called up to the big leagues to pitch there as a starter with those innings behind me.”

With his stay in Pawtucket set to last into next week, Pivetta also will fall short of the necessary service time to be eligible for salary arbitration after this season.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.