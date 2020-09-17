‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dies at 77

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Winston Groom, whose novel “Forrest Gump” was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon, has died at age 77.

Mayor Karin Wilson of Fairhope, Alabama, said in a message posted on social media that Groom had died in that south Alabama town. The death was confirmed by a local funeral home, which said arrangements were pending.

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom," Wilson wrote on Facebook, adding her community had “lost an iconic author."