Local bestsellers for the week ending September 13

1. All the Devils Are Here Louise Penny Minotaur

2. The Lying Life of Adults Elena Ferrante Europa

3. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

4. Transcendent Kingdom Yaa Gyasi Knopf

5. Squeeze Me Carl Hiaasen Knopf

6. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead Books

7. One by One Ruth Ware Gallery/Scout Press

8. Monogamy Sue Miller Harper

9. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

10. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Disloyal: A Memoir Michael Cohen Skyhorse

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

3. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

4. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man Mary L. Trump S&S

5.. His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope Jon Meacham Random House

6. Vesper Flights Helen Macdonald Grove Press

7. The Dynasty Jeff Benedict Avid Reader Press

8. Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump Peter Strzok Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

9. Eat a Peach: A Memoir David Chang Clarkson Potter

10. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

2. Homegoing Yaa Gyasi Vintage

3. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

4. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

5. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

6. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Anchor

7. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

8. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

9. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

10. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead Olga Tokarczuk Riverhead

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

3. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

4. Stamped From the Beginning Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type

5. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

6. Intimations: Six Essays Zadie Smith Penguin

7. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

8. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

9. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

10. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions





The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 13. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.