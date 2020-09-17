Virtual author readings for Sept. 20-26

Keila Dawson, Lindsay Metcalf, and Jeanette Bradley (“No Voice Too Small”) read at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Arvin Ahmadi (“How It All Blew Up”) in conversation with Adam Silvera and Becky Albertalli at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Claudia Rankine (“Just Us: An American Conversation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (free, donation, or $35.25 ticket includes book and signed bookplate) ...

Wednesday

Advertisement

Josh Funk (“Lady Pancake and Sir French Toast: Short and Sweet!”) reads at 3 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Becca Pizzi (“Feat on Feet”) in conversation with Joanna Tzouvelis at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Jill Filipovic (“OK Boomer, Let’s Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Allie Brosh (“Solutions and Other Problems”) in conversation with Marc Maron at 8 p.m. presented by Brookline Booksmith

Thursday

Cathleen Barnhart (“That’s What Friends Do”), Lorien Lawrence (“The Stitchers”), Cat Scully (“Jennifer Strange”), Kayla Noel (“Coo”), and Josh Roberts (“The Witches of Willow Cove”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Sheila Williams, James Patrick Kelly, and Suzanne Palmer (“Entanglements: Tomorrow’s Lovers, Families, and Friends”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Ayad Akhtar (“Homeland Elegies”) in conversation with Joshua Ferris at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store

Advertisement

Friday

Helen Macdonald (“Vesper Flights”) in conversation with Kathryn Schulz at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books

Saturday

Sarah S. Brannen (“A Perfect Day”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books ... Fredrik Logevall (“JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 197-1956”) in conversation with Seth Blumenthal at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith

Send listings to books@globe.com. All events subject to change.



