Endless summer in Harvard Square, a food hall comes to Charlestown, and more

In other neighborhood news, Harvest (44 Brattle St. at Story Street) relaunches Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on a heated patio. Eat eggs Benedict, pancakes, and crullers by a roaring fire.

Pop-ups: Endless summer? The Summer Shack pops up in Harvard Square through the end of October. Find it behind the Charles Hotel (1 Bennett St. at Eliot Street). It’s open for lunch and dinner daily, serving calamari, chowder, lobster rolls, fish tacos, and more — completely outdoors. Bundle up and dig in.

Openings: Maynard welcomes a new branch of Evviva trattoria (5 Digital Way at Parker Street), with locations throughout suburban Boston. There’s Neapolitan pizza, meatballs, and even falafel and Bloody Marys. It opens for dinner on Friday, Sept. 25.

Amid a slew of restaurant closings, a dash of hope? Instagram chef-sensation Salt Bae — formally known as Nusret Gökçe — has teased local fans with promises of a restaurant for months. And now the Turkish chef has taken to social media to announce that he will open Nusr-Et Boston, a steakhouse, this weekend (100 Arlington St. at Stuart Street).

The Globe has independently confirmed that he will indeed open his restaurant on Friday, Sept. 18, near Bay Village and the Back Bay (not Bae). Salt Bae made his name through viral Internet videos in which he slices and salts meat with dramatic flair. He currently has more than 30 million followers, as well as restaurants worldwide.

His restaurant replaces Nahita, which also served swanky steaks (and sashimi, tacos, and cocktails).

Cusser’s Roast Beef and Seafood has opened at Time Out Market (401 Park Drive at Brookline Avenue). It’s a casual offshoot of downtown’s Mooncusser Fish House. Prolong summer with fish and chips, seafood chowder, and hot or cold lobster rolls. Visit Wednesday through Sunday.

Coming soon: Foundation Kitchen opens early next year at Charlestown’s Graphic Lots (32 Cambridge St. at Spice Street). It will house a cafe, wine bar, and food stalls, plus cooking classes and culinary pop-ups operating from a shared kitchen. There’s an emphasis on to-go meals and at-home meal kits, too. One upcoming vendor: Wild Fox Pierogi, serving plus-size pierogi, soups, and salads.

Al fresco meals: MarketStreet Lynnfield (600 Market St.) introduces Grub on the Green on Sundays. Reserve one of 10 tables and enjoy live entertainment, bingo (yes, bingo!), trivia, kids' music, and more. Restaurants such as Legal C Bar and Temazcal prepare special Grub menus starting at 2 p.m. Each picnic bench is outfitted with hand sanitizer, but remember to bring a mask. Reserve at www.marketstreetlynnfield.com/event/grub-on-the-green.

