First look: A glimpse inside Cape Cod’s Airstream hotel

AutoCamp , which has locations in Yosemite and the Sonoma Valley of California, opens in Falmouth March 1, 2021 (yes, the Airstreams are available year-round) on a 14-acre site and will feature 108 Airstreams , luxury tents, and tiny homes. There will also be plenty of fire pits and a two-story clubhouse. Prices for a night in a standard Airstream in March begin at $129 and will rise through the spring and summer. Prices get as high as $409 a night in July and August. The tents will be available April through October, and prices start at $159 a night. The tiny homes (called Vista X Suites) start at $279 a night.

The pump has been primed and appetites are sufficiently whetted. After a summer filled with outdoor activities — including a big jump in the number of people camping and buying RVs — the timing seems right for the opening of the state’s first Airstream hotel. Social distancing is about to get aluminum and shiny.

As the Globe reported last fall, the clubhouse will act as the lobby for the glampground. The 8,100-square-foot structure has a midcentury-inspired lounge including a bar that serves craft beer and wine. It also has bathrooms with showers for those who are staying in tents, plus a store that will have high-end camping essentials, such as kits for making s’mores and BBQ dinners.

A look inside one of the Airstream trailers at AutoCamp Cape Cod, which bills itself as an Airstream hotel. The facility opens in Falmouth in Spring 2021. AutoCamp Cape Cod

No cars are allowed in the campground itself. Guest parking is located elsewhere on the property and transportation will be available to the sites. Getting to the site might be the most arduous part of the entire experience. There is absolutely no roughing it in these Airstreams. The trailers, which were custom built by Airstream for AutoCamp, include a queen-sized Tempur-Pedic bed, a spa-inspired bathroom with Ursa Major bath products, a sofa that converts into a second bed, a flat screen television with cable, heat and air conditioning, a microwave, mini-fridge, cookware, barbecue accessories, and a private fire pit with an outdoor dining area. Cape Cod’s Airstreams feature locally-inspired artwork and Coyuchi textiles.

AutoCamp has a path that leads directly to the beach, but if the beaches are as crowded next summer as they were this year, sitting outside a luxury trailer with a good book sounds much more relaxing.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther.