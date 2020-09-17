Where to find peak foliage trackers for each New England state

It’s tricky to nail down exactly when New England states will hit peak foliage, but in general, leaves start turning in the northern regions of Maine and New Hampshire typically around mid- to late-September and peak around mid-October.

Two resources we like for tracking foliage are the 2020 Fall Foliage Prediction Map at smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map, and Yankee Magazine’s interactive map of New England states, which can be found at newengland.com/seasons/fall/foliage/peak-fall-foliage-map.

Here’s where to find peak foliage trackers for each state: