Where to find peak foliage trackers for each New England state

It’s tricky to nail down exactly when New England states will hit peak foliage, but in general, leaves start turning in the northern regions of Maine and New Hampshire typically around mid- to late-September and peak around mid-October.
Two resources we like for tracking foliage are the 2020 Fall Foliage Prediction Map at smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map, and Yankee Magazine’s interactive map of New England states, which can be found at newengland.com/seasons/fall/foliage/peak-fall-foliage-map.
Here’s where to find peak foliage trackers for each state:
New Hampshire’s fun foliage tracker can be found at www.visitnh.gov/foliage-tracker. It has a slider that readers can play with to help plan the best time to visit.
Vermont’s “Leaf Squad” helps keep that state’s foliage map up to date. Find it at www.vermont.com/foliage.cfm.
In Maine, reporting for the state’s official foliage map started Sept. 16. Find it at mainefoliage.com.
Find a link to a map showing Massachusetts' foliage at www.visit-massachusetts.com/state/foliage.
Find a link to Rhode Island’s foliage tracking map at www.visitri.com/state/foliage.
Connecticut’s foliage season arrives later than in the rest of the New England states, with peak conditions expected between Oct. 5 and Nov. 6. Find an interactive foliage map at www.depdata.ct.gov/forestry/foliage/foliagemap.htm.
