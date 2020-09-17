Baker urges people to get flu shots to prevent dual surge of flu and COVID-19

He said the state currently has an 81 percent flu vaccination rate among elementary school-aged students but, “we can do better and we should.”

Baker, briefing reporters after getting his flu shot at a CVS location in Roslindale, cited the “heroic” work of health care workers at the height of the pandemic and said “for them and for yourselves you should go out and get a flu vaccine.”

Governor Charlie Baker and top members of his administration got flu shots Thursday and urged Massachusetts residents to do the same in an effort to prevent possible dual surges of the flu and coronavirus this fall that could overwhelm health care workers.

The governor added that he knows some people are “troubled” by the requirement, announced last month, that all K-12 students and college kids get a flu shot, but “I have to come back to the message that came from a community that really put themselves on the line for the people here in Massachusetts at the end of the winter and through the spring, which was our health care community.”

Those workers, Baker said, indicated that “everything we can do to ensure that people are vaccinated for the flu makes their ability to do what they need to do for people here in Massachusetts through the flu season” and a potential second COVID surge more manageable.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders also briefed reporters and said 81 percent rate of pediatric flu vaccinations put Massachusetts at the top of the list nationally.

And, Sudders said, state officials “strongly recommend" everyone over the age of six months get vaccinated.

During the 2019-2020 flu season, Sudders said, 6,600 people died of influenza, and over 40,000 cases were reported to the state Department of Public Health. There were also 55,000 emergency room visits for the flu, Sudders said.

Getting vaccinated, she said, “saves lives, and this is more important than ever as we head into a flu season that overlaps with a potential COVID-19 resurgence in the ongoing pandemic. As the governor said, many flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19, and preventing the flu will not only save lives, but it is good public health, as it preserves critical hospital and medical resources to deal with” the pandemic.

Massachusetts, Sudders said, is the first state in the country to require all K-12 and college students to get a flu vaccine, though there are religious and medical exemptions, as well as an exemption for children being home-schooled

Public school students learning remotely are not exempt from the requirement.

Sudders said that normally, Massachusetts receives about 900,000 flu vaccine doses annually. But this year, the state will receive 1.1 million, an increase of 28 percent. The state will also soon launch a public awareness campaign urging residents to get the flu shot, with spots running online and on television in English and Spanish, according to Sudders.

“Our goal is to remind you to protect yourself and your family,” she said.

Millions of Americans typically count on employers to offer flu shots, usually in October. But with so many people working from home or unemployed, that ritual is on hold, raising fears that the dual threats could overwhelm the health care system.

In New England, the yearly flu season usually begins in October and lasts through March. The results of flu tests (except for those done by rapid testing) are typically reported to the state health department, which says it has not recorded a case yet this fall. The department is slated to begin its weekly flu reporting on Oct. 9.

