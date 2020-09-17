Boston police officer injured following traffic stop; one person arrested and firearm recovered

A Boston police officer was injured early Thursday when a traffic stop in Roxbury turned violent, leading to an arrest and the recovery of a firearm, Boston police said.
The officer was treated at a Boston hospital and later released, Boston Police Officer James Moccia said.
The incident began with the stop of a vehicle on Regent Street in Roxbury at 1:48 a.m. and ended with one person arrested and the recovery of a handgun, Moccia said.
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
