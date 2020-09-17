Boston schools brace for bumpy start, from 20,000 late Chromebooks to sliding enrollment

“We do anticipate that this could be a little bumpier start than we typically have but we have been trying to mitigate every single bump as best as we can, knowing that we join all other urban districts across this nation … in doing something that we have never done before,” Cassellius told the School Committee at its first meeting of the school year Wednesday night.

School openings in Boston often come with annoying glitches, most notably when scores of tardy school buses frustrate students, parents, and teachers. But the coronavirus pandemic has brought even more complexity to the first day, potentially making Monday unlike any other experienced by the school district since the days that court-ordered busing caused emotions and racism to flare across the city.

Students, who have been learning at home since March, when the novel coronavirus forced a three-month closure of schools statewide, will be logging onto their classes remotely again instead of entering school buildings. The school system will then embark on an elaborate phased-in return to classrooms over the course of two months beginning on Oct. 1 that will have many students alternating days of in-person learning with remote instruction.

Potential complications seemingly lurk around every corner. Bus routes are still being finalized and the district has not yet reached agreement with bus drivers and monitors on pandemic safety measures. Work to repair or replace 7,000 windows in an effort to ensure that every classroom has at least one window that can open has just begun, while air quality tests are not slated to be completed until Oct. 1. And in-person learning schedules for students with disabilities and language barriers are still being crafted.

Meanwhile, East Boston’s weekly positivity rate, while declining, is still at 6.4 percent — a rate that warrants school closures under state guidelines — and the positivity rates in parts of Dorchester and Roxbury have nudged above 4 percent. (The overall city rate is 1.6 percent.)

A spike in COVID-19 cases could cause delays in reopening schools. Mayor Martin J. Walsh has said that classrooms won’t open if the city’s overall rate hits 4 percent.

“It’s a herculean task in any year to reopen our schools, but certainly this year with all of the concerns presented by COVID ... and all the other social unrest we have going on in our country and our city,” said Michael Loconto, School Committee chair. “We have our work cut out for us.”

A number of parents and teachers Wednesday night urged the School Committee to adopt a stricter standard for reopening school buildings, imploring them to keep all schools closed until all neighborhoods have weekly positivity rates below 4 percent in recognition that students criss-cross the city to get to school.

“Time is running out and we need your help,” said Michelle Carroll, an East Boston middle school teacher. “This issue is serious life or death.”

Online learning will be a central component to all instruction this school year. When students begin returning in October, in-person instruction will only be part time — mostly two days a week — and the rest of the learning will be done remotely. Students who are uncomfortable with in-person learning can do all their classes on the Internet, and can switch between all-remote and a hybrid schedule throughout the pandemic pending the district’s approval and whether classrooms are open.

It remains unclear how many students could be without a computer when classes begin. That’s because Boston, like many other districts nationwide, is caught in the middle of trade or supply-line issues with China that is creating widespread shortages and delivery delays of Chromebooks.

School officials said Wednesday night that their vendor has said the devices should arrive within the next two weeks, but the district might not get all of them right away because so many districts are waiting for late orders. Thousands of Chromebooks, however, have already been received and the school system has been distributing them.

Many students who received Chromebooks last school year might need replacements because they are now broken. There could also be additional students who never received one last year.

The school system is expecting to welcome about 5,000 fewer students than it did four years ago, a steady decline that school officials indicated has sped up amid the pandemic. The steepest declines are occurring in the elementary grades.

“We believe this is primarily due to COVID,” said Monica Roberts, chief of student, family, and community advancement.

As of now, BPS is expecting to have about 54,000 students on opening day, but that number is likely to drop by the time the district does its annual headcount for state and federal aid programs on Oct. 1, based on past enrollment trends. That’s because each year the district sheds students from its rosters during the first month of school as officials learn of students who have moved away or registered at another local school.

Michael O’Neill, a School Committee member, urged Cassellius and her team to launch a concerted effort to keep students in the district and to not use the pandemic as a reason not to try, adding that he doesn’t want the BPS to “just kind of shrug our shoulders and say, 'Oh well, if we are losing students we are losing students.‘ "

“I want to make sure we are being proactive about this and not just letting students go,” he said.

Roberts assured O’Neill that the district is doing all it can to keep students and to enroll new ones, noting that the district has been advertising in ethnic media to make sure families know how to register their children during the pandemic.

The back-to-school report included some positive developments. The school system has filled about 95 percent of its open positions, with more than half going to people of color, and is launching a new ethnic studies program.

Over the course of more than two hours of testimony, teachers frequently raised concerns about poor ventilation systems, or the lack of them in school buildings, and other safety issues; the wisdom of teaching students in their classrooms — while all are wearing masks — simultaneously with those learning at home, and inefficient training.

“We’re not ready to open on Monday,” said Antonietta Brownell, a teacher who raised concerns to the School Committee about late supply orders.

Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union, also faulted school leaders for asking teachers to do tasks that violate a school reopening agreement the union settled with the school district last week. She also expressed frustration that the district is not providing schools and teachers with enough resources and thoughtful planning to ensure a successful school year.

“We’ve got to do better,” she said.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.