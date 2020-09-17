A creepy visitor shows up at a home in Lincoln

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Police are investigating why a suspicious (and scary looking) person showed up at a home on South Great Road (Route 117) in Lincoln on Sept. 5. The person, who was wearing some kind of skull mask, made a surprise appearance at approximately 12:30 p.m. and was operating a small motorcycle or scooter. Lincoln police posted an image of the masked visitor on Facebook and asked anyone who has information about the incident, or who has images of a similar encounter, to contact Detective Ian Spencer at 781-259-8113.

Advertisement

PRANK CALL FOR PIZZA

At 8:54 p.m. Aug. 21, an employee of a pizza parlor in Bridgewater told police that a man ordered 10 pizzas approximately two hours earlier and had not yet picked them up. Police later tweeted that the phone number used to order the pies came back to a burner phone.

FUTURE CROSSING GUARD?

At 11:08 a.m. Sept. 3, Stow police got a call from someone reporting that a young male wearing an orange jumpsuit was attempting to direct traffic on Harvard Road. According to the log entry, the responding officer determined that the individual was a “juvenile who lives nearby who likes to get vehicles to honk their horn on their way by.” The officer also spoke with the boy’s babysitter.

ODD REASON FOR A NOISE COMPLAINT

At 5 a.m. Aug. 15, Hingham police received a call from someone complaining about a man in the Wompatuck State Park campground who had been screaming for the past half hour. The caller didn’t know exactly where he was located, and State Police were notified. According to the log entry, police ultimately located the man, who “was praying with his wife," and made him aware of the noise complaint.

Advertisement

TRUMP STORE TARGETED IN DRIVE-BY

At 5:38 p.m. Aug. 27, police got a call from the New England for Trump store (which bills itself as a “one stop shop for all things Trump and Patriotic”) on Main Street in Wilmington. The manager of the store told police that a patron noticed a man slow down and throw food out of his car window and it struck the store. The vehicle continued southbound. Police noted the incident in the log.

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT

A man from Waltham who works at a gas station on Mount Auburn Street in Watertown told police that he’d gotten into a fight with a co-worker on July 23. The man said it started out as an argument about getting in each other’s personal space, and then it turned physical. The man said he was pushed and fell, and also alleged that his co-worker punched him in the face and chest. Police said they spoke to everyone involved and the two employees declined to pursue charges against one another.

DON’T FALL FOR THIS SCAM

Southern Essex District Register of Deeds John O’Brien said he was recently contacted by a resident alerting him about a private company called “Title Lock" that is advertising a fraud protection service to homeowners for a monthly fee of $14.99 — but O’Brien’s office offers the same service free of charge. O’Brien said residents of his district can sign up for the free service by visiting salemdeeds.com and clicking on “Property Fraud Watch” or by calling 978-542-1704. By signing up with your e-mail address, you’ll receive an e-mail whenever a document is recorded that matches your name and address. “You can even sign up to monitor multiple properties so you can keep an eye out for your mom and dad as well,” O’Brien’s office said in a statement. "The registry can help even if you don’t have an email address; the Customer Service team will take your information and if a document is recorded with your name and address, they’ll call you and mail you a copy of the document.”

Advertisement





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.