Dive team searches for missing boater in Auburn

A water search was underway Thursday night in Auburn after a person went missing in a boating accident, the fire department said.
A dive team responded to 288 Bryn Mawr Ave., the department said on Facebook.
A map of the area shows the address is near Dark Brook Reservoir, a popular recreational spot.
“Solid confirmation at this time that someone is in the water,” the department wrote.
Auburn police said no further information was immediately available.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.