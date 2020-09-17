Man, 38, allegedly steals utility truck in Boston, drives on wrong side of highway and crashes in Stoneham

A 38-year-old man allegedly stole a utility truck in Boston early Thursday and drove it on the wrong side of the highway before he was apprehended in Stoneham, authorities said.

In a statement, State Police spokesman David Procopio identified the suspect as Joseph Maloof. It wasn’t clear Thursday morning if Maloof had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Procopio said Boston police in the pre-dawn hours Thursday called off their pursuit of the Feeney Brothers Utility Services truck after losing sight of the vehicle when it entered Interstate 93 from Kneeland Street, going south on the northbound side of the highway.