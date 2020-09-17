Man, 38, allegedly steals utility truck in Boston, drives on wrong side of highway and crashes in Stoneham

A 38-year-old man allegedly stole a utility truck in Boston early Thursday and drove it on the wrong side of the highway before he was apprehended in Stoneham, authorities said.
In a statement, State Police spokesman David Procopio identified the suspect as Joseph Maloof. It wasn’t clear Thursday morning if Maloof had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
Procopio said Boston police in the pre-dawn hours Thursday called off their pursuit of the Feeney Brothers Utility Services truck after losing sight of the vehicle when it entered Interstate 93 from Kneeland Street, going south on the northbound side of the highway.
But officials caught a break around 1:30 a.m.
That’s when, Procopio said, “the company reported that GPS in the truck was indicating the vehicle was on Pond Street in Stoneham at the Stone Zoo. State Police responded to that location and located the vehicle in Stone Zoo parking lot.”
Maloof allegedly sped away again in the truck, officials said.
“Troopers pursued [the truck] ... on Fellsway,” Procopio said. “The vehicle crashed on the ramp from Fellsway eastbound to Route 93 southbound in Stoneham. The suspect was not injured. Troopers took the suspect into custody.”
Maloof was held overnight and is slated for arraignment later Thursday, officials said. State police said he is believed to be homeless. The specific charges he faces weren’t immediately disclosed.
