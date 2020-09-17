Man sentenced to 22-years in prison for robbing T-Mobile store in Brockton

A Boston man was sentenced to more than 22-years in prison for serving as a getaway driver during the armed robbery of a T-Mobile store in Brockton last year, and in a high-speed chase in which multiple gunshots were fired at police that followed, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Diovanni Carter, 30, was convicted in March of conspiracy to commit a robbery affecting interstate commerce, robbery affecting interstate commerce, and brandishing and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to the robbery, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a press release.
Carter was sentenced to 270 months in prison and five years of supervised release on Thursday.
Advertisement
Carter drove three other men to the store on Jan. 26, 2019, prosecutors said. He waited outside as they pointed semi-automatic guns at the store manager and demanded cash and electronic, according to the release.
The manager was struck in the head by a gun during the robbery, prosecutors said.
The men stole about $25,000 in cash and electronics, prosecutors said. Police responded and a chase ensued with speeds reached as high as 70-miles per-hour.
Carter ordered the men to shoot at police, prosecutors said. At least eight-rounds were fired at the pursuing cruisers.
Carter and the three men later abandoned the car and fled on foot, prosecutors said. Police searched the car and found stolen phone, cash, and three guns inside the vehicle.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.