Man sentenced to 22-years in prison for robbing T-Mobile store in Brockton

A Boston man was sentenced to more than 22-years in prison for serving as a getaway driver during the armed robbery of a T-Mobile store in Brockton last year, and in a high-speed chase in which multiple gunshots were fired at police that followed, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Diovanni Carter, 30, was convicted in March of conspiracy to commit a robbery affecting interstate commerce, robbery affecting interstate commerce, and brandishing and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to the robbery, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a press release.

Carter was sentenced to 270 months in prison and five years of supervised release on Thursday.