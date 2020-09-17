Mass. task force helping with search and rescue efforts amid wildfires in Oregon

A group of Massachusetts first responders have traveled to Oregon to help authorities there contend with wildfires raging on the West Coast, the organization said Thursday.
Thomas G. Gatzunis, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, said via e-mail that members of the group are “working in coordination and under direction of Oregon and local/tribal officials. Missions are search, structure assessments and searching for unaccounted persons.”
Gatzunis said task force members expect to remain in Oregon for two weeks.
The task force, based in Beverly, is “comprised of Police, Fire, EMS and Civilians (62 total people when deployed) and respond to major disasters under a contract with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)," the group’s website says. "Currently, there are 150 people on the MA-TF 1 team.”
Thick discolored air has blanketed parts of California, Oregon, and Washington, where multiple fires have left more than two dozen people dead, thousands evacuated from their homes, communities decimated, and millions of acres of land charred.
People on the East Coast, including in Mass., began to see a small fraction of the conditions Bay Area and Pacific Northwest residents have been living under for weeks Tuesday, when a jet stream carried the smoke eastward.
