Mass. task force helping with search and rescue efforts amid wildfires in Oregon

A group of Massachusetts first responders have traveled to Oregon to help authorities there contend with wildfires raging on the West Coast, the organization said Thursday.

Thomas G. Gatzunis, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, said via e-mail that members of the group are “working in coordination and under direction of Oregon and local/tribal officials. Missions are search, structure assessments and searching for unaccounted persons.”

Gatzunis said task force members expect to remain in Oregon for two weeks.