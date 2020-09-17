SJC confronts systemic racism in interactions between police and people of color

The state’s highest court unanimously created new ways a Black person can argue that racial profiling by police lead to a traffic stop, declared that “nervous and evasive” behavior can no longer be proof of suspicious activity by a Black person and decided that a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations can be pursued even if the person is convicted of some crimes during the incident.

The Supreme Judicial Court Thursday confronted the issue of systemic and implicit bias against Black people during interactions with police, issuing decisions aimed at assuring equal protection under the law replaces what the panel called the “long history of race-based policing” in Massachusetts.

"We agree that the troubling past and present of policing and race are likely to inform how African-Americans and members of other racial minorities interpret police encounters,'' the court concluded in its rulings. “Even if this blight were eradicated today, a long history of race-based policing likely will remain imprinted on the group and individual consciousness of African-Americans for the foreseeable future.”

In one decision involving a Black man facing gun charges following a traffic stop by Boston police, the court said a 2000 state law that required police to collect racial data on traffic stops and traffic tickets issued by individual officers has expired and a replacement is needed. That data collection effort must resume, the court said.

But, since that has not yet happened, the court jettisoned the standard it created in 2008 that statistical evidence of bias was the only proof courts would consider. The SJC said only one person had succeeded during the past 12 years using that data.

"The right of drivers to be free from racial profiling will remain illusory unless and until it is supported by a workable remedy,'' the court found.

“In order to ensure that drivers who are subjected to racially motivated traffic stops have a viable means by which to vindicate their rights to the equal protection of the laws...we today establish a revised test,” the court said. “To raise this inference, the defendant must point to specific facts from the totality of the circumstances surrounding the stop; the inference need not be based in statistical analysis.”

In a second ruling involving a 17-year-old arrested by Boston police investigating a fatal shooting, the SJC said the officers had a valid reason to stop him - he was spotted a short distance from the murder and kept his right hand stuffed in his coat pocket even while running from police.

But the court said given the bitter history between people of color and police, prosecutors can no longer cite “nervous and evasive” behavior to justify police stopping someone walking down the street, expanding the constitutional protections for people of color challenging the validity of an arrest.

"We [previously] concluded that an innocent African-American man in an urban area might flee from police for fear of racial profiling, and therefore the weight of the inference properly given to flight should be less when the individual is African-American,'' the justices found. “We conclude that this reasoning remains pertinent to the reasonable suspicion analysis, and should be extended to other types of nervous or evasive behavior in addition to flight.”

The third case involved a civil lawsuit brought by a Black man against Framingham police officers who allegedly pulled him out of his car and then beat him as he lay unresisting on the street. The SJC also said one officer allegedly used a racial slur during the incident.

The court said the man cannot seek civil damages for the crimes he was convicted of that took place while he was sitting in his car. But, the court said, he can sue for civil rights violations for what happened to him after he was pulled out of the car since he was not convicted of any crime for his actions at that time.

"Even where the use of force to effect an arrest is reasonable in response to an individual’s resistance, the continued use of force may well be unreasonable, as an individual’s conduct prior to arrest or during an arrest does not authorize a violation of his or her constitutional rights,'' the court ruled. “There is a genuine issue of material fact whether the police officers used excessive force against him after he was removed from his vehicle.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.