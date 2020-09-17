State confirms fifth human case of EEE

A fifth human case of eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed in a woman in her 60s who was exposed in Plymouth County, state officials said Thursday.

Plymouth County was already considered to be at elevated risk for EEE, so its risk level was not raised, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Carver, Halifax, and Middleborough in Plymouth County are at critical risk for the virus, as is Wilbraham in Hampden County, according to the state’s online 2020 EEE Risk Map. Eight more Plymouth County communities are at high risk for the virus, as are two towns in Hampden County. Another 17 communities are at moderate risk, according to the state.