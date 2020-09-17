State confirms fifth human case of EEE

A fifth human case of eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed in a woman in her 60s who was exposed in Plymouth County, state officials said Thursday.
Plymouth County was already considered to be at elevated risk for EEE, so its risk level was not raised, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.
Carver, Halifax, and Middleborough in Plymouth County are at critical risk for the virus, as is Wilbraham in Hampden County, according to the state’s online 2020 EEE Risk Map. Eight more Plymouth County communities are at high risk for the virus, as are two towns in Hampden County. Another 17 communities are at moderate risk, according to the state.
EEE is rare but can be deadly, and it can affect people of all ages. Last year, there were 12 human cases of the virus in Massachusetts that resulted in six deaths, according to the state.
Mosquito populations are declining as fall approaches, though some risk of exposure remains until the first hard frost, the state cautioned. More than 95 percent of those infected with EEE in Massachusetts since 2000 were exposed before mid-September, officials said.
The state encouraged residents to use mosquito repellent when stepping outdoors and to avoid being outside between dusk and dawn in communities designated high risk or critical. Officials also encouraged residents to drain standing water near their homes and keep window screens in good repair to keep mosquitoes out.
