Two people in custody after barrage of gunfire near Brockton shopping center

An injured person near the scene refused an ambulance ride to the hospital, police said.

The city’s gunshot detection system recorded 19 rounds of gunfire at 4:24 p.m. near 675 Crescent St., Brockton police said in a statement. At that address is a yet-to-open seafood restaurant adjacent to the Crescent Plaza shopping center, which contains a Shaw’s supermarket and a Home Depot.

Brockton police apprehended two people Thursday afternoon after a man in a black sport utility vehicle fired a barrage of bullets at a light-colored sedan near a busy shopping center, the department said.

The SUV sped away heading east on Crescent Street, and officers notified police in surrounding communities to be on the lookout for the SUV, police said.

Police said in a second statement a short time later that detectives and patrol officers had taken two unidentified people into custody, seizing illicit drugs from them.

“Charges related to the discharge of a firearm(s) may be pending at a later date,” police said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call detectives at 508-941-0234.

