Walsh leads Wu in WGBH poll on 2021 Boston mayoral race

Mayor Martin J. Walsh leads City Council President Michelle Wu in the first poll of Boston voters who will choose the city’s next mayor in 2021, WGBH reported Thursday.

The poll of Boston voters was conducted between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15. Pollsters also questioned voters on their views on City Councilor Andrea Campbell, who is believed to be considering a run for the job Walsh has held for two terms.

Walsh, who has not formally said he will seek a third term, was the overwhelming favorite, drawing support from 46 percent of those polled; Wu was second with 23 percent and Campbell was chosen by 4 percent of the participants, WGBH reported.