What we know about the deadly Allston elevator accident

Here’s what we know so far about how the accident occurred, inspections of the building’s elevator, and how O’Connor’s family and colleagues are remembering her.

Carrie O’Connor, a 38-year-old lecturer at Boston University, was carrying a package in the Allston apartment building she recently moved into Monday when the elevator she was in malfunctioned, leading to her death.

Boston police responded to a “report of trauma” at 1140 Commonwealth Ave. at about 5:15 Monday evening, authorities said.

According to a police report obtained by the Globe, O’Connor was “trapped in the doorway of the first floor and the elevator.” She was declared dead at the scene, and her death was considered accidental, with the cause traumatic asphyxia.

Boston fire and police officials responded to 1140 Commonwealth Ave. on Monday night. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Neighbors told the Globe O’Connor was trying to bring a box into the building. Investigators removed her mattress and frame from the scene.

Leanne Scorzoni, a tenant in the building, told the Globe she spoke with a man who had been helping O’Connor with the package on Monday night. She said the man was using a staircase, which is located next to the elevator.

Scorzoni, who lives on the first floor, said the man had warned O’Connor to be careful because the elevator is old fashioned. When he told her he didn’t think her package was going to fit inside it, O’Connor responded that she would try it one more time, Scorzoni said.

After that, she heard O’Connor and the man scream, Scorzoni said. Another resident of the building, Eric Carmichael, said his wife also heard screaming at the time of the accident.

Who was Carrie O’Connor?

O’Connor had just begun her second year as a full-time French lecturer in the Romance Studies department at BU, according to the university. Her mother, Christal O’Connor, and her colleagues in academia remembered her as a committed educator who was passionate about world travel and cooking.

Christal O’Connor told the university’s official news site BU Today that her daughter’s mantra was “luggage should never be dusty,” and she didn’t “even know all the different countries she’s been to.”

In high school, she took her first trip to France and began taking college-level classes in French, according to BU Today.

O’Connor, a vegetarian, loved to bake and experiment with different recipes, her mother said.

O’Connor went to Virginia Tech, where she graduated with bachelor’s degrees in French, accounting, and information systems. She got her master’s in French at Middlebury College before earning her PhD in French studies at Louisiana State University, according to her BU profile.

She had previously taught at several area colleges including Bentley University, MIT, Northeastern University, and Tufts University.

Colleagues of O’Connor’s at LSU and BU described her in interviews with the Globe as an intelligent, generous person who strived to make fellow educators’ jobs easier and was committed to her students.

BU Global House, a housing program for students interested in languages and cultures, remembered O’Connor in a Facebook post for her “vitality, her passion for French culture, and her passion for baking."

O’Connor had apparently recently moved into the apartment building near Packard’s Corner, Scorzoni said.

She is survived by her parents, her brother Philip, and a sister-in-law Sara, according to BU Today. Her father also told the university publication that O’Connor had two cats, Artemis and Apollo.

What is known about the elevator?

The elevator was last inspected on March 26, when a 60-day notice was given to fix a stop switch, according to state records provided to the Globe. The notice said failure to submit proof that the issue had been resolved within that time frame could result in “the unit being shut down.”

On April 22, the company Commonwealth Elevator certified that the repairs had been made, records show, completing the annual inspection. The elevator’s current certificate is valid through next March.

The elevator at 1140 Commonwealth Ave. in Allston, where 38-year-old Carrie O'Connor died. Leanne Scorzoni

During an inspection in 2017, a 60-day notice was issued to fix the emergency light and bell and “machine room lighting,” according to records, which show those repairs were completed. An inspection scheduled for April 3, 2018, was postponed when an inspector ran out of time, but was completed at the end of May that year, according to the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

Boston property records show the building dates to 1920, but the age of the elevator is not clear.

Scorzoni said the elevator has a heavy door and an accordion grate that have to be opened before stepping inside.

Scorzoni said she did not know of anyone having an issue with the elevator, but noted that when it stops at different floors, the cage does not always line up perfectly, and the person inside would need to step up slightly to get out. After pressing the button to call the elevator downstairs, Scorzoni added, it doesn’t always descend.

If someone put something in the elevator, Scorzoni said, it could trigger a sensor. The man who helped O’Connor with her package told Scorzoni he suspected the object she was trying to move had triggered the sensor, causing the elevator to begin moving.

Commonwealth Elevator did not return a Globe reporter’s call on Wednesday.

The state’s Division of Professional Licensure and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office are investigating the accident.

