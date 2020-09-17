Five maps that show just how much the US is dealing with now

Wildfires in the west, hurricanes in the south, COVID-19 hot spots in more states than not. There’s also an asteroid coming pretty close to the Earth this fall. If it feels like bad news in the United States is endless and everywhere, that’s because it is. Few pockets of this country remain unaffected by one crisis or another, and many are bearing the brunt of several at once. We took a look at where the worst natural disasters are cropping up and spliced that together with the latest COVID data. The result? Very depressing maps that may have you thinking about moving to central Nebraska, stat.



