Hurricane Teddy strengthens to a Category 2 storm

Updated September 17, 2020, 1 hour ago
A satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday shows five storms churning in the Atlantic basin, from left: Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Paulette, the remnants of Tropical Storm Rene and Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky.NOAA/NYT

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Teddy strengthens to a Category 2 storm over the open Atlantic.