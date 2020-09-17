Hurricane Teddy strengthens to a Category 2 stormUpdated September 17, 2020, 1 hour agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsA satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday shows five storms churning in the Atlantic basin, from left: Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Paulette, the remnants of Tropical Storm Rene and Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky.NOAA/NYTMIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Teddy strengthens to a Category 2 storm over the open Atlantic.