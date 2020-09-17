An uplifting message, until the putdown of the president

Reading Holy Cross professor Leila Philip’s “Kindness amidst the coronavirus” (Opinion, Sept. 12) was a breath of fresh air amid all the political vitriol of recent months and years — until the final paragraph. Would it have killed Philip to actually take a small break from that vitriol, rather than letting the world know how awful she thinks President Trump is? Was the purpose of the piece to tell a beautiful story, or to take a shot at the president, notwithstanding that so many believe it to be deserved? Who is more cynical — Philip or me?

Nicholas G. Xenos