Brady . . . Belichick . . . two teams, twice the fun

I’m finding the Globe’s coverage of Week 1 of the NFL season, particularly the false Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick narrative, to be lacking in sense and perspective. For one, it’s just one game, and the reality is that the New England Patriots squeaked by the Miami Dolphins at home against Ryan Fitzpatrick, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played Drew Brees and the Saints in New Orleans. Not an even playing field.

Also, it’s not Belichick 1, Brady 0, as Dan Shaughnessy thinks (“Quick peek at the scoreboard: Belichick 1, Brady 0,” Page A1, Sept. 14). They didn’t actually play each other, Dan. If anything, it’s Belichick 1, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians 0, which should surprise no one. The Patriots were far from perfect, leaving points on the field on offense and special teams. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay clearly has issues in all three phases of the game.