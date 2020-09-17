Bill Belichick recalls bonding with his late mother over football games

The Patriots coach shared Thursday morning that his bond with his mother, Jeanette, who died Monday at 98, was just as strong.

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick’s relationship with his father, Steve, is well-documented, with the son following in his football footsteps.

The two spent lot of time together as Bill grew up in Annapolis, Md., particularly when Steve was away scouting Navy’s upcoming opponent.

“I always kind of grew up with her on the weekends, on football weekends, at home,” the coach said. “So we watched hundreds of games together, whether it was Navy games or listened to them on the radio or watched other games that were on TV and so forth when my dad was away Friday night, Saturday, and sometimes Sunday morning.”

Advertisement

Belichick said his mother “was a very unselfish person and sacrificed a lot for her family, and so of course me personally, and I appreciate and love her for that and many other things.”

Jeanette Belichick was an academic and worked for the map service during World War II, translating European maps, before working as a foreign language professor (she spoke seven) at Hiram College, where she met her husband.

Belichick smiled as he spoke about his mother’s love of languages not being passed down (just “un peu of French,” he said) but how encouraging and supportive she was of the things that interested him.

“She had almost 99 years, so a very long and happy life,” he said. “So, she’ll be with my dad now.”

Belichick’s longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, has not been with him this week as she cares for her father, who is in critical condition in Tennessee, according to the coach.

“Our prayers are with them, as well,” Belichick said.

High praise for Wilson

When it comes to Sunday’s opponent, Belichick didn’t mince words about his admiration for Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who the coach believes may be underrated by some fans and media.

Advertisement

“This guy’s a tremendous player,” he said. “I don’t really see anybody better than this player. He can do everything. He’s got, obviously, great leadership, playmaking skills. He plays very well in the most critical situations in the game — his decision-making, running, passing.”

Belichick also lauded Wilson’s winning percentage (he’s 87-41-1), vision, durability, and said he doesn’t believe “there’s a better deep-ball passer in the league in terms of decision-making and accuracy.”

Wilson’s mobility is elite, and his ability to throw on the run from his passing side or across his body without losing much accuracy or velocity is extraordinary.

“He attacks literally every inch of the field, and you have to defend him,” said Belichick. “The deep balls, the sidelines, the scrambles, his ability to get the ball to his playmakers and in space, and then you have to try to tackle him, which is very difficult, too.”

Something missing

The noise level at CenturyLink Field in Seattle is legendary, and it’s one of the most difficult venues in the NFL for opponents, so in one respect, the Patriots are catching a break Sunday night, though the relative quiet hasn’t sat well with everyone. Several players this week expressed disappointment with not being able to experience the ambience and earthquake-like vibes the stadium offers. “I kind of wish they were there,” said Julian Edelman. “I never got to play there. I actually went to a game like in 2004, a playoff game, to experience it. The energy of the crowd is a huge part of this game.” … Patriots had 100 percent attendance at Thursday’s sweats-and-shells practice … The poor air quality in Seattle as a result of the West Coast wildfires is something the Patriots are keeping an eye on, but the short-term forecast shows reason for optimism. “I’d say right now it’s tracking to where we don’t anticipate a major problem,” said Belichick, “but we’ll be prepared if things change.”

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.