For Boston College, football season is finally real

“I’m not going to say there aren’t days where I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is brutal,’ ” Kraft said. “Honestly, one day my wife would be like, ‘You feel pretty good about it!’ The next day, she’s like, ‘You don’t feel good about it.’ Literally, it would pivot on a dime like that.”

There were days when BC athletic director Patrick Kraft, hired in June when college sports had been suspended in midair for three months, wondered whether it would happen.

Even with a date locked in for the start of football season not long after Boston College returned for voluntary workouts in June, the three-month process of implementing protocols, quarantining, testing players, crossing fingers for negative results, celebrating when they came through, and doing it all over again was a constant reminder of the fragility that came with attempting to push ahead amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as the small but influential Ivy League set the tone by postponing fall sports and Power 5 conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 followed its lead, the Atlantic Coast Conference held firm in its intentions to play. As other teams in the conference dealt with outbreaks and concerns about going forward, the Eagles established their own version of a bubble in Chestnut Hill, administering more than 1,500 tests, with only one positive result.

Now, as the Eagles have a season opener Saturday against Duke in Durham, N.C., right in front of them, BC stands as the only program in New England taking the field this fall, making it a model — or a case study — for the sustainability of sports in a time of uncertainty.

“We are a Power 5 school,” Kraft said. “Our focus has always been to work with our doctors, work with the medical group with the ACC, and make sure that we can create a safe environment for us to really do what the athletes want to do.

"I think when we get back down to it, the athletes want to play, and my job is to prepare them and get them ready and give them every resource I can to get back and play in as safe and as healthy an environment as possible. So I’m proud of getting to this point.”

Even as they tried to maintain a level of tunnel vision throughout preseason camp, players understood the magnitude of what they were doing.

“I think we really kind of started to feel the gravity of the privilege to play this season when the other bigger conferences began to shut down,” linebacker Max Richardson said. “Slowly but surely, a lot of teams started to fizzle out of practicing and summer training, but we’ve still been going strong, and a lot of the teams in the area aren’t playing.

"So just being able to keep going through camp and continuing working out. Now that we’re in game week, we’re just overly ecstatic to get ready to play.”

Quarterback Dennis Grosel said it wasn’t until two weeks ago — when the finish line felt within reach — that he got the sense a season was truly tangible.

“That’s when it felt real, and I think the guys really realized that this was going to happen and we were going to be playing, and everyone’s intensity level kind of stepped up a level,” Grosel said.

Kraft got the same sense.

“In recent weeks, I was more confident than ever,” he said. “I felt good about where we were, especially as we were practicing and going at it, doing what we needed to do, and we were showing that we were able to pull it off."

Kraft was thrown into the unknown upon his arrival. Along with conference calls with fellow ACC athletic directors, commissioner David Swofford, and BC president William Leahy, meetings with director of sports medicine Douglas Comeau and team physician Bobby Nascimento became a part of his routine.









The more information they gave him, the more he was convinced it was realistic to play.

“As we started to get going and we started to get more and more data from the doctors and that they said, ‘Look, you can do this,’ I felt better and better and better," said Kraft. "We told the guys that we were going to do what they wanted to do and we were going to fight for them and do it the right way and keep them healthy.”

There were still plenty of moving parts. The Eagles lost what was supposed to be their season opener against Ohio when the Mid-American Conference backed out of fall sports. They had to scramble to fill the schedule with a game against Texas State.

“What I think has been really good is that the ACC has really stuck together and trusted the process that we have in place,” Kraft said.

Still, what would typically be rote planning — from travel to lodging to food, family, and fans — will require an extra level of attention to detail in a COVID-19 world.

“First, our focus was get the athletes here, get them safe, get them tested, keep them safe," said Kraft. “But then there’s so many other layers to it.”

The Eagles will fly, but they won’t eat on the plane. They will be tested on the tarmac. Masks have been mandatory, and that won’t change. Players will be spaced out throughout the team hotel.

“You basically have to take over a whole hotel because the rooms are broken into a certain number of folks and socially distanced,” Kraft said. “So you won’t have a great room for a team meal.”

In all, BC will be at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium for only about five hours. They’ll get off the team bus, go straight to the locker room, prepare for a noon kickoff, play the game, get off the field, get back on the bus, and head back to Boston. None of the standard pleasantries after the game. Not so much as a postgame handshake.

“You get in, you get out,” Kraft said. “That time on another campus is very limited, and the exposure is very small.”

For some, the biggest adjustment will be not having family at the games. Normally, trips to North Carolina are a hot ticket for linebacker John Lamot, who grew up a half-hour from Duke in Graham, N.C. But he won’t have to worry about fielding requests this time around.

“Last year around this time, guys were trying to get tickets," he said. "No fans this year is going to be a little different. I know we’re going back to North Carolina, and I’m one of the guys who gets a lot of tickets for North Carolina.

“But this year, no fans, I feel like it takes away a little bit of the excitement. Just a little bit. But I feel like that’s just a little thing that everybody looks forward to that lets you know that it’s game week, game time. Without that, it is a little hard, but it’s still coming.”

The start of the season will be just another step along a path of unknowns. Kraft said he’s learned along the way.

“I’ve just learned to not panic about it,” he said. “I think we all have anxieties around it, but if you do these simple things, you can control a lot of the uncontrollable. That’s what I’ve kind of learned through it.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.