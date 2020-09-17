Chiefs fan at season opener tests positive for coronavirus

The health department and Chiefs organization worked together to track down those who had contact with the person.

A person who watched the game from the group's box in Arrowhead Stadium's lower level tested positive the day after the game, the health department said.

Ten fans who attended the Kansas City Chiefs game last week have been told to quarantine after one fan tested positive for COVID-19, Kansas City, Mo., health officials announced Thursday.

The Chiefs said in a statement Thursday that contact tracing protocols it had in place showed the people involved were wearing masks when they entered the stadium, as required by the organization.

The contact tracing allowed the team to identify those sitting with the infected person, service staff who might have had contact with the person, and others near the person when he or she entered the stadium, the team said.

The Chiefs opened the NFL season last week against the Houston Texans with only 22 percent capacity — about 17,000 fans — at Arrowhead. Fans were required to wear masks and social distance and other safety precautions were in place.

Chargers put C Mike Pouncy on IR

Chargers center Mike Pouncey has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the season because of a hip injury.

General manager Tom Telesco said Pouncey will undergo surgery before the end of the month.

Pouncey is in his 10th season. He played in only five games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He was released by the Dolphins in 2018 before signing with the Chargers. He was a Pro Bowl selection for the fourth time in his career in his first season in LA. He is in the final year of his contract.

“On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he’s the ultimate captain, teammate and competitor. Quite simply, he’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around,” Telesco said. “I’m happy he’ll remain around the team throughout the season, and all of us wish Mike a successful procedure and speedy recovery.”

The 31-year old Pouncey missed most of 2016 with the Dolphins because of hip issues and has had surgery on both hips in recent years as well as stem cell therapy. He told Miami reporters in 2017 that doctors expected him to need hip replacement surgery in five to 10 years.











