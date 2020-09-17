Criticized for subpar opener, Tom Brady takes a Patriot-like outlook

The six-time Super Bowl champion struggled in his debut with his new team, was called out by his coach for throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown, and only knows one way to move on from a rare season-opening loss for him.

TAMPA — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect to be better against the Carolina Panthers.

“Every week’s a different challenge," Brady said. "I think it starts with great communication, understanding how to win the game, how to lose the game, being on the same page with my teammates so we can go execute.

Advertisement

“Obviously, to turn the ball over, makes it difficult to win. It’s a game of scoring points. You’ve got to figure out how to score more points than the other team,” he added, noting the Bucs (0-1) also need to eliminate penalties and other negative plays. “There’s been a lot of focus on those things this week.”

There’s also been unwanted attention from the outside following coach Bruce Arians’s blunt assessment of the quarterback’s two-turnover performance in a 34-23 season-opening loss at New Orleans.

Arians shrugged off criticism of his decision to express his feelings publicly, saying the relationship between him and Brady is fine.

“So I don’t really care what other people think,” Arians said. “It’s just what he and I think.”

For his part, the quarterback didn’t say much.

“He’s a coach. I’m a player,” Brady said. “Just trying to win a game.”

The Panthers (0-1) expect the 43-year-old Brady to rebound and play well.

“I have the utmost, utmost, utmost respect for Tom Brady,” said first-year coach Matt Rhule, a 34-30 loser to the Las Vegas Raiders in his Carolina debut.

“To me, you [learn] about a quarterback when things go wrong,” Rhule said. “Some things went bad in the game, but Tom brought them back, got them within 10 points and still had a chance to win. We know we’ll have our hands full. No one’s better in bouncing back from a loss than Tom Brady.”

Advertisement



