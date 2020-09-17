Game 51: Red Sox at Marlins lineups and notes

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Red Sox will look to take the rubber match against the Marlins this afternoon in Miami. Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Sox.

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (2-2, 4.82 ERA)

Marlins (25-22): 1. Dickerson LF, 2. Marte CF, 3. Aguilar 1B, 4. Joyce RF, 5. Anderson 3B, 6. Cooper DH, 7. Rojas SS, 8. Chisholm 2B, 9. Wallach C

Pitching: RHP José Ureña (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Ureña: Bogaerts 1-5, Bradley Jr. 1-4, Devers 1-3, Martinez 1-5, Muñoz 0-2, Plawecki 2-11, Vázquez 0-3

Marlins vs. Eovaldi: Anderson 0-6, Brinson 1-3, Cooper 0-2, Dickerson 0-6, Joyce 3-8, Marte 3-3, Rojas 3-3

Stat of the day: In their last three games, Red Sox relievers have allowed two runs in 13.1 innings (1.35 ERA). In those games, the bullpen has allowed seven hits with 15 strikeouts and four walks.

Notes: Eovaldi has allowed two runs in his last 10 innings. ... He gave up eight runs on Aug. 15 at the Yankees, but in his other six starts this season he has posted a 3.38 ERA with 34 strikeouts and four walks. ... The Red Sox feature three players with a slugging percentage of at least .500: Rafael Devers (.535), Alex Verdugo (.509), and Xander Bogaerts (.500). ... Verdugo (.884, 13th), Devers (.876, 15th), and Bogaerts (.839, 19th) all rank among the top 20 in the American League in OPS. ... Devers has hit safely in each of his last nine games and reached base in each of his last 16. ... In those 16 games (beginning Aug. 30), he is batting .435 with a .493 OBP and an .823 SLG (27-for-62, six walks, and 12 extra base hits). ... Since coming off the injured list, Ureña’s allowed nine runs (eight earned) in 9⅓ innings.

