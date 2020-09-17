Phillies shut down Jake Arrieta for regular season

The Phillies are chasing their first playoff berth since 2011. Arrieta walked off the mound of his last start, grabbing the back of his right leg, after hitting Andres Gimenez with a pitch to load the bases.

Arrieta (4-4, 5.08 ERA) was injured against the Mets on Tuesday night. Manager Joe Girardi said on Thursday that Arrieta could return to the rotation if the Phillies make the playoffs.

Phillies righthander Jake Arrieta will not pitch again in the regular season because of a strained right hamstring.

Arrieta said after the game “there’s no question in my mind” he would return for the playoffs. Now, he faces the prospect that he could have made the last start of his Phillies career. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is in the final season of a $75 million, three-year contract.

The 34-year-old is 110-79 with a 3.76 ERA dating to 2010 with Baltimore, the Cubs and Phillies.

Mets' ace Jacob deGrom day-to-day

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is day-to-day after leaving his start Wednesday night with a right hamstring spasm.

Manager Luis Rojas said deGrom played catch without pain and had “bounced back after yesterday’s scary moment.”

He exited after a surprisingly rough two innings that could put a wrinkle in his bid for a third straight NL Cy Young Award.

The righthander was pulled after only 40 pitches and one strikeout. He allowed three earned runs in a game for the the first time this season, pushing his ERA back over 2.00 at 2.09.

“Apparently we caught it early,” Rojas said.

Mariners’ series vs. Padres shifted to San Diego

The Mariners' upcoming series against the Padres has been relocated to San Diego due to air quality concerns in the Seattle area.

Seattle will be the home team for all three games of the series that begins Friday night, meaning the Padres could be in position to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006 while playing as visitors in their home ballpark.

With the move, the Mariners have three home game remaining on their schedule beginning next Monday against Houston.

The Mariners already had two games against the Giants moved from Seattle to San Francisco this week because of unhealthy air quality from numerous West Coast wildfires. The Mariners and Oakland Athletics played a Monday doubleheader in the smoke in Seattle and players expressed concern.

Five Major League Baseball games have now been moved due to wildfires. Forty-five games have been postponed due to COVID-19.