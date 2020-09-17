Red Sox are already wary about Eduardo Rodriguez for next season

The lefthander was infected prior to training camp, and didn’t join the team until mid July. After he experienced shortness of breath and exhaustion when attempting to throw, he was diagnosed with a case of mild myocarditis. When the condition did not get resolved until he had a week of inactivity, he was shut down for the season and sent home Aug. 1.

Eduardo Rodriguez, the projected Red Sox Opening Day starter who instead was sidelined for all of 2020 when he developed myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart muscle) while attempting to return from a COVID-19 infection, is in Boston for an evaluation.

The Red Sox have said that they expect Rodriguez to be fully healthy for the start of the 2021 season, and manager Ron Roenicke said the 27-year-old was “doing well” leading into this evaluation. However, the Red Sox also acknowledged Thursday that there are unknown elements of his recovery timeline that could affect how much he can be expected to contribute in 2021.

“I think the biggest question is, when is he cleared to start activities again?” said Roenicke. “I think to build him up properly for next year, hopefully he can start getting on a strength program within the next couple months, make sure he’s strong enough going into next year.

"If we’re still looking at taking care of him in two or three months and he can’t do physical activity, it’s going to take a long time to build him up. So hopefully he’s cleared before then and he can start getting his strength.

"You lose a lot when you’ve been down as long as he has, and I know the physical part of it, especially with a starting pitcher trying to last through the year, is pretty important what they do in the offseason to build up that kind of endurance to be able to last the season.”

Pitching coach Dave Bush noted that, even if Rodriguez returns to full health and follows a normal strength-building program in the offseason, there is uncertainty about his potential workload next season, given that he’s been unable to pitch this year.

“Two hundred innings last year and zero this year — we’re still figuring out exactly what we can expect from him next year and what’s a reasonable amount so he can pitch and be part of the rotation, but also to make sure that we don’t overdo it and don’t put him in danger at that point,” said Bush. “We’re working on it. It’s complicated for a lot of reasons.”

Rodriguez went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA with 9.4 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings in 2019, logging 203⅓ innings over a major league-leading 34 starts. He finished sixth in Cy Young voting.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.