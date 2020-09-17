Red Sox finish up road trip with a win over the Marlins

The Red Sox took their series from the Marlins with a 5-3 win Thursday in Miami.

The teams went five innings without scoring a run. But in the top of the sixth, with the bases loaded, Kevin Plawecki roped a single to left field that plated two runs.

In the seventh, Rafael Devers belted a three-run homer to put the Sox up, 5-0. It was Devers’s 11th homer of the season.