Red Sox finish up road trip with a win over the Marlins

The Red Sox took their series from the Marlins with a 5-3 win Thursday in Miami.
The teams went five innings without scoring a run. But in the top of the sixth, with the bases loaded, Kevin Plawecki roped a single to left field that plated two runs.
In the seventh, Rafael Devers belted a three-run homer to put the Sox up, 5-0. It was Devers’s 11th homer of the season.
Starter Nate Eovaldi worked five scoreless innings, striking out seven. He allowed just two hits, both of which didn’t come until the fifth.
The Sox got into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the seventh when Phillips Valdez allowed two runs and Jeffrey Springs yielded one.
But after a scoreless eighth by Ryan Brasier, closer Matt Barnes worked a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the win.
The Red Sox are now 19-32.
