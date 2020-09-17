Screaming match ensues in Celtics’ locker room after Game 2 loss

The Celtics didn’t take their Game 2 loss to Miami very well Thursday night.
According to people on the scene, you could hear screaming coming from the locker room after the contest, as well as some pointed words from Marcus Smart.
Smart wasn’t the only one yelling. There were definitely items thrown and a lot of yelling. #Celtics— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020
According to reporters, Smart declined to speak with the media after the 106-101 loss.
Some players, including Smart, have left. Smart declined to speak with media. #Celtics— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020
Jaylen Brown didn’t sound too worried once the locker room opened.
“That’s why we love Marcus -- he plays with passion, he’s full of fire," he told reporters who asked about Smart. “We need that. There are ups and downs with families, but we embrace each other for who we are. We’ve got to take that same fire and add it to Game 3.”
The Celtics blew a 17-point lead to lose to the Heat. Miami leads the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals, 2-0.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.