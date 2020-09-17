Screaming match ensues in Celtics’ locker room after Game 2 loss

According to people on the scene, you could hear screaming coming from the locker room after the contest, as well as some pointed words from Marcus Smart .

The Celtics didn’t take their Game 2 loss to Miami very well Thursday night.

According to reporters, Smart declined to speak with the media after the 106-101 loss.

Jaylen Brown didn’t sound too worried once the locker room opened.

“That’s why we love Marcus -- he plays with passion, he’s full of fire," he told reporters who asked about Smart. “We need that. There are ups and downs with families, but we embrace each other for who we are. We’ve got to take that same fire and add it to Game 3.”

The Celtics blew a 17-point lead to lose to the Heat. Miami leads the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals, 2-0.

