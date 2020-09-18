Judging by potential, Showtime’s ‘Your Honor’ will be worth a look

Consider me intrigued. In December, Showtime is airing a 10-episode drama called “Your Honor,” adapted from an Israeli series. It’s about a judge in New Orleans who helps his son after the son kills someone in a hit and run. That dead someone happens to be the son of a local mob boss who is committed to finding and punishing the driver.
First of all, the cast is all aces. Bryan Cranston stars as the judge. Michael Stuhlbarg, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Hope Davis, Margo Martindale, and Carmen Ejogo are also on board.
And the behind-the-scenes talent is promising, beginning with executive producers Robert and Michelle King of “The Good Wife.” The adaptation of the original (which was on the same Israeli platform as the popular Netflix import “Fauda”) is written by British screenwriter Peter Moffat, who also wrote “Criminal Justice,” the series that HBO’s “The Night Of” was based on.
