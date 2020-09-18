Massachusetts no longer has highest unemployment rate in nation

The Massachusetts job market continued to recover in August as employers added jobs for the fourth consecutive month and the unemployment rate declined sharply, the US Labor Department said Friday.
The state’s jobless rate fell to 11.3 percent last month from a revised 16.2 percent in July, when it was the highest in the country. Payrolls increased by 51,600, a slower pace than in July, when a revised 70,900 jobs were created.
The gains in Massachusetts in August mirrored improvement seen at the national level. US employers added 1.4 million jobs in August, and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4 percent from 10.2 percent in July. The employment increases were driven by the hiring of temporary census workers, and 13.6 million Americans were still without a job, more than double the number in February, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Governor Charlie Baker’s decision to shut down earlier than most states — and reopen more cautiously — slowed the virus’s spread but at a high cost: the highest unemployment rate in the country in June and July. Last month, Nevada had the highest rate, at 13.2 percent, while Nebraska had the lowest, at 4 percent.
The pandemic has hurt the state’s previously recession-resistant health care and education sectors, and hit businesses that provide food and accommodations harder than in the recession of 2007-2009. People are buying less and saving more, especially affluent households, and low-wage service workers whose jobs depend on consumer spending are getting hurt more than they usually do when the economy weakens.
The Labor Department’s latest state data are derived from dual surveys of households and employers that were taken in the week ended Aug. 15. For that week, 898,000 people received state or federal jobless benefits, or 24 percent of the workforce in February.
Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.