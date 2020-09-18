Massachusetts no longer has highest unemployment rate in nation

The Massachusetts job market continued to recover in August as employers added jobs for the fourth consecutive month and the unemployment rate declined sharply, the US Labor Department said Friday.

The state’s jobless rate fell to 11.3 percent last month from a revised 16.2 percent in July, when it was the highest in the country. Payrolls increased by 51,600, a slower pace than in July, when a revised 70,900 jobs were created.

The gains in Massachusetts in August mirrored improvement seen at the national level. US employers added 1.4 million jobs in August, and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4 percent from 10.2 percent in July. The employment increases were driven by the hiring of temporary census workers, and 13.6 million Americans were still without a job, more than double the number in February, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.